Viva Energy Group (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$18,150.00 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Sarah Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$18,150.00.

Viva Energy Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a yield of 136.0%. Viva Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.18%.

Viva Energy Group Company Profile

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

