Texas Bank & Trust Co Boosts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Texas Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,229 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of Texas Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Texas Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,562 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,045 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 30,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $2,036,012.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 639,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,576,570. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $502,035.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 161,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,792,454.28. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $73.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $288.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $52.11 and a one year high of $73.48.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.72.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

