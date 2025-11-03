JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.86 and last traded at $97.57, with a volume of 45703 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.85.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Down 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $149,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

