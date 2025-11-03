Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.70 and last traded at $64.50, with a volume of 89121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.37.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Stock Up 6.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Main Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Main Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 38,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the period.

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Featured Stories

