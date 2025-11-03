Head to Head Comparison: Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Generation Income Properties and Ellington Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Income Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $5.88, indicating a potential upside of 16.45%. Given Ellington Credit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ellington Credit is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Generation Income Properties has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Ellington Credit”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Income Properties $9.76 million 0.70 -$8.35 million ($1.90) -0.66 Ellington Credit $15.07 million 12.57 $6.59 million $0.18 28.03

Ellington Credit has higher revenue and earnings than Generation Income Properties. Generation Income Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ellington Credit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.7% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of Generation Income Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Income Properties and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Income Properties -105.40% -247.43% -8.66% Ellington Credit 19.24% 15.90% 3.89%

Summary

Ellington Credit beats Generation Income Properties on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

About Ellington Credit

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

