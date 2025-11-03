NU (NYSE:NU) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.0550, with a volume of 2129967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.11.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Santander upgraded shares of NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in NU by 17.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 265,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,243,000 after buying an additional 40,181,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,238,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,037 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NU by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 54,504,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NU by 24.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,435,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,785,851 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter worth $626,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

