Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.44 and last traded at $49.1250, with a volume of 413203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.31.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 144.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 21,487 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

