Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.10 and last traded at $41.52, with a volume of 163617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 53.4% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

