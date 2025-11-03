Contrasting Next Technology (NXTT) and Its Rivals

Next Technology (NASDAQ:NXTT – Get Free Report) is one of 252 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SOFTWARE” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Next Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Next Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Next Technology N/A 26.93% 23.05% Next Technology Competitors -179.46% -65.51% -6.86%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Next Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Next Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Next Technology Competitors 1848 10293 20491 560 2.60

Valuation and Earnings

As a group, “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies have a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Next Technology’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Next Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Next Technology and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Next Technology $1.80 million $21.55 million 0.37 Next Technology Competitors $2.35 billion $337.41 million -14.28

Next Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Next Technology. Next Technology is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Next Technology has a beta of 7.06, meaning that its stock price is 606% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Next Technology’s peers have a beta of 1.41, meaning that their average stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.7% of Next Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.6% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.5% of Next Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “INTERNET SOFTWARE” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Next Technology peers beat Next Technology on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Next Technology

Next Technology Holding Inc. provides technical services and solutions through its social e-commerce platform primarily in Mainland China. It offers YCloud, a micro-business cloud intelligent internationalization system that conducts multi-channel data analysis through the learning of big data and social recommendation relationships, as well as provides users with AI fission and management systems, and supply chain systems. The company’s YCloud system also provides micro-business owners with various payment methods, such as Alipay, WeChat, and UnionPay. In addition, it offers chatGPT technical services; and technical system support, software development, and services. The company serves individual and corporate users in the micro business industry. It also has operations in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company was formerly known as WeTrade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Next Technology Holding Inc in April 2024. Next Technology Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People Republic of China.

