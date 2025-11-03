John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at BWS Financial in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $109.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 75.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Research raised John B. Sanfilippo & Son to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Trading Down 1.0%

NASDAQ JBSS traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $62.18. The company had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,687. The firm has a market cap of $723.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.37. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a fifty-two week low of $58.47 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $298.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.93 million. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 5.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John B. Sanfilippo & Son

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,985,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 260.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 107,637 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,677,000 after acquiring an additional 79,763 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 49.2% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 130,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 43,160 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 96.3% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 80,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 39,336 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

