Insider Selling: WiseTech Global (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells 233,750 Shares of Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Free Report) insider Richard White sold 233,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$85.64, for a total transaction of A$20,018,350.00.
Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 23rd, Richard White purchased 600,900 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$83.29 per share, with a total value of A$50,048,961.00.
- On Thursday, October 16th, Richard White sold 595,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.10, for a total transaction of A$50,064,730.00.
- On Thursday, October 9th, Richard White sold 573,750 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$87.16, for a total value of A$50,008,050.00.
- On Thursday, October 2nd, Richard White sold 598,130 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$91.46, for a total value of A$54,704,969.80.
- On Thursday, September 25th, Richard White sold 709,800 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$95.82, for a total transaction of A$68,013,036.00.
- On Thursday, September 18th, Richard White sold 519,100 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$96.76, for a total transaction of A$50,228,116.00.
- On Thursday, September 11th, Richard White sold 550,700 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$94.23, for a total transaction of A$51,892,461.00.
- On Thursday, September 4th, Richard White sold 703,300 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$98.17, for a total value of A$69,042,961.00.
WiseTech Global Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a PE ratio of 155.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 2.84.
WiseTech Global Increases Dividend
About WiseTech Global
WiseTech Global Limited engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the logistics execution industry in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable and empower logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.
