iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Stock Holdings Increased by Astra Wealth Partners LLC

Astra Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.6% of Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Astra Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26,900.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $117.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.80. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

