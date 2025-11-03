Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Down 41.8% in October

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 7,100 shares, a drop of 41.8% from the September 30th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 190,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Microvast Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of MVSTW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,822. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.65.

Get Microvast alerts:

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

About Microvast

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.