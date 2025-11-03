KDT Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

KDT Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.2% of KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. KDT Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.8% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.77. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $146.96 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $647,281.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 53,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,219,202.16. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.57, for a total value of $108,438.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,429.03. The trade was a 42.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 150,488 shares of company stock valued at $23,529,718 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.