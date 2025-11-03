American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 629,900 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the September 30th total of 457,900 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 204,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Woodmark Trading Down 2.0%

AMWD traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $62.45. The company had a trading volume of 72,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,848. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company has a market cap of $909.83 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.19.

Get American Woodmark alerts:

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company had revenue of $403.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. American Woodmark’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Woodmark

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in American Woodmark by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 116.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 34,380.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on American Woodmark from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Report on American Woodmark

About American Woodmark

(Get Free Report)

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.