Westside Investment Management Inc. Buys 152 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 65.5% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.3% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, August 17th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $830.00 target price (down from $970.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $895.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $940.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jamere Jackson bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $639.56 per share, with a total value of $127,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,143.12. This trade represents a 2.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE:LLY opened at $862.96 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $935.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $780.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $771.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $816.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.47.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 92.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

