Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $17.40 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,086 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.6% of Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Melius Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Melius began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $123.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.03. The firm has a market cap of $488.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total value of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,413.05. This trade represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

