Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The stock traded as high as $10.76 and last traded at $14.8940, with a volume of 252277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Terns Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Institutional Trading of Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 88.7%

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 149.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 58,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 71,971 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 93,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,366,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.52.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

