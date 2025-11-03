ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC) Short Interest Down 32.6% in October

ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 428,300 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 635,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ABVC BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get ABVC BioPharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABVC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.93. 52,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,175. ABVC BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $68.86 million, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.45.

ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ABVC BioPharma stock. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of ABVC BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABVC – Free Report) by 75.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,034 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.36% of ABVC BioPharma worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About ABVC BioPharma

(Get Free Report)

ABVC BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ABVC BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABVC BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.