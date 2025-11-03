Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on Z. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zillow Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.14.

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. 1,289,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,731,710. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -543.10, a P/E/G ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $57.51 and a 1-year high of $93.88.

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 100,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total value of $8,591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 68,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,918,253.99. The trade was a 59.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 25,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total value of $2,249,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 84,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,298.54. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 657,087 shares of company stock worth $56,286,479. Corporate insiders own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 77.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,598,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

