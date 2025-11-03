REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI) Short Interest Update

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 47,300 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the September 30th total of 30,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:AIPI – Free Report) by 186.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.5%

AIPI traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.96. 84,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,404. The firm has a market cap of $381.56 million, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.10. REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $33.68 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $42.36.

REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

About REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This is a positive change from REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $1.25. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 35.6%.

The REX AI Equity Premium Income ETF (AIPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, investing in leading Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies selected from the holdings of the BITA AI Leaders Select Index. The fund seeks to generate income by writing covered call options on its holdings, aiming for capital growth and current income, while maintaining the flexibility to adapt based on market conditions AIPI was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by REX Shares.

