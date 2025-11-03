Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Given New $5.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 52.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NWL. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Newell Brands

Newell Brands Stock Down 3.4%

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,871,126. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Newell Brands has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newell Brands news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 52,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newell Brands

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NWL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 84,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 33,861 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,064,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 48,904 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 84.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 179,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 82,513 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 196.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 166,012 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.