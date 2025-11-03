iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.66 and last traded at $100.15, with a volume of 148735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.00.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 328.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 325.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.