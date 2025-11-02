Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,898 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.3% of Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,602,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,651,000 after buying an additional 1,077,100 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,642,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,794,000 after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,987,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,385,000 after buying an additional 362,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,675,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,023,000 after buying an additional 117,686 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,283,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,564,000 after buying an additional 36,007 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $124.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.39 and a 52-week high of $126.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $110.35.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1419 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.