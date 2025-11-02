Versor Investments LP Acquires 10,322 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,322 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 79.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,987,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,576 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 146.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,728,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,136 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $53,036,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 14.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,768,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,445,000 after buying an additional 1,124,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 53.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 3,118,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,190,000 after buying an additional 1,082,413 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.68. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $63.00.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.39 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 27.75%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

In other news, Director Lisa M. Campbell sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $50,417.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,367.24. This represents a 50.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel S. Yates sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $99,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,268.95. The trade was a 8.14% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,602 shares of company stock worth $529,579 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

