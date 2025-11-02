Atria Investments Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 883.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $60,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 32.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.70.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NSC opened at $283.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52-week low of $201.63 and a 52-week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 24.22%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 41.19%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $281.86 per share, with a total value of $732,836.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,020. This trade represents a 59.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.