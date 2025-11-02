BOK Financial Corporation $BOKF Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,646 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.14% of BOK Financial worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BOKF opened at $104.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.88. BOK Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $85.07 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.49 million during the quarter. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 15.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that BOK Financial Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BOKF shares. Barclays raised BOK Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. DA Davidson upped their target price on BOK Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BOK Financial

BOK Financial Profile

(Free Report)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.