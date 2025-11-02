Charlotte’s Web (TSE:CWEB) Stock Price Down 17.4% – What’s Next?

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (TSE:CWEB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 17.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 259,553 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 408% from the average session volume of 51,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Charlotte’s Web Trading Down 15.2%

The firm has a market cap of C$31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.10.

Charlotte’s Web Company Profile

Charlottes Web Holdings Inc is engaged in the production and distribution of hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. Its product categories include ingestible products (tinctures, capsules, and gummies), topicals, and pet products. The company distributes its products through an e-commerce website, third-party e-commerce websites, select distributors, health practitioners, and a variety of brick and mortar specialty retailers.

Further Reading

