National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s What Happened

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.90 and last traded at $12.88. 303,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 572,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares set a $16.00 price target on National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Energy Services Reunited has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

National Energy Services Reunited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.32.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $327.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.07 million. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Energy Services Reunited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company’s Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline and industrial services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

Further Reading

