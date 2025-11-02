Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Quantum Biopharma alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QNTM

Quantum Biopharma Stock Performance

QNTM stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.70. Quantum Biopharma has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $38.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($3.06). On average, research analysts predict that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of Quantum Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.