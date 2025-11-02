Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Expands By 115.0%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 13.2%

OTCMKTS WLBMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

