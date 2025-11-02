Short Interest in Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF) Expands By 115.0%

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WLBMF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,600 shares, a growth of 115.0% from the September 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,557,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wallbridge Mining Trading Down 13.2%
OTCMKTS WLBMF opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.06. Wallbridge Mining has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.10.
