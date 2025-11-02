Cambiar Investors LLC Has $66.48 Million Stock Holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. $LH

Cambiar Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. Labcorp comprises about 2.8% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.30% of Labcorp worth $66,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 63,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in Labcorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 14,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Labcorp by 392.9% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 138 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Labcorp in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Labcorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Labcorp

In other Labcorp news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,903 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.42, for a total value of $1,059,352.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,274 shares in the company, valued at $617,209.08. The trade was a 63.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 5,643 shares of Labcorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,439.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,895,642.82. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Labcorp Stock Performance

NYSE LH opened at $254.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.83 and a 200-day moving average of $261.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.38 and a 52-week high of $293.72.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Labcorp had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Labcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.50 EPS. Labcorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.150-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

Labcorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Labcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Truist Financial set a $320.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Labcorp from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $304.00 price target on shares of Labcorp in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Labcorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.54.

Labcorp Company Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

