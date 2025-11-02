Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. $GWRE

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Guidewire Software accounts for about 0.6% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ANB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 7,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.76, for a total transaction of $1,874,406.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 77,111 shares in the company, valued at $19,182,132.36. This trade represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.73, for a total value of $692,190.00. Following the sale, the president owned 155,958 shares in the company, valued at $35,984,189.34. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 110,743 shares of company stock worth $26,680,901 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $233.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 292.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $165.08 and a one year high of $272.60.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $356.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.82 million. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 5.81%.Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Guidewire Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $247.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.08.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

