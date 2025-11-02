Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in STERIS plc $STE

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,000. STERIS accounts for 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen raised STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,762.04. The trade was a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,495 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.56, for a total value of $844,252.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 83.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,585,389 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE opened at $235.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $243.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.03.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

