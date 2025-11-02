Versor Investments LP Buys 15,761 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the quarter. Dutch Bros comprises 0.4% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $2,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BROS. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,630,000 after acquiring an additional 49,501 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 1st quarter worth about $6,438,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 223,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 71,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BROS opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.55. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.68 and a 52 week high of $86.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.19.

Insider Activity at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $415.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 482,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $31,460,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,279,144 shares in the company, valued at $83,361,814.48. This trade represents a 27.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 787,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $54,302,728.14. Following the sale, the chairman owned 975,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,218,637.14. The trade was a 44.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,161,101 shares of company stock valued at $207,633,882. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BROS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research upgraded shares of Dutch Bros to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $92.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

