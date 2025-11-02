Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sportradar Group AG $SRAD

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,153 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $11,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRAD. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 2,137.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 3,058.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Stock Performance

NASDAQ SRAD opened at $25.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22.

Analyst Ratings

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $374.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.30 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 9.35%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sportradar Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sportradar Group from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Zacks Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Arete began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Sportradar Group from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

