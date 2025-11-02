Versor Investments LP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,189 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Stride were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $792,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $461,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stride by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Stride by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,009,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 target price on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stride has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.75.

Stride Stock Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $67.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.32. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $171.17.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $620.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.50 million. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $2,270,896.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 706,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.