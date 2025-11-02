Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

FET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Forum Energy Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research lowered Forum Energy Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on FET

Forum Energy Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:FET opened at $26.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $319.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.30. Forum Energy Technologies has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $33.06.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.35 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forum Energy Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keyframe Capital Partners L.P. now owns 848,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 66,322 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 89.7% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 377,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,595,000 after buying an additional 178,557 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 296,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,906,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Forum Energy Technologies by 69.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 96,175 shares during the period. Finally, De Lisle Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 7.4% in the second quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 217,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products serving the oil, natural gas, industrial, and renewable energy industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets, including applications in oil and natural gas, renewable energy, defense, and communications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.