Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Yalla Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,226,480 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 671,919 shares.The stock last traded at $7.6650 and had previously closed at $7.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YALA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Yalla Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Yalla Group Stock Up 3.4%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $7.39. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a net margin of 42.02% and a return on equity of 20.64%. Yalla Group has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yalla Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariose Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the second quarter worth about $3,808,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,791,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 37,580 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Yalla Group in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yalla Group by 64.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 41,003 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yalla Group in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company’s platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

