Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diageo plc $DEO

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. Diageo makes up about 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Diageo worth $52,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from $117.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

Diageo Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $92.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.96. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Diageo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be issued a $2.5192 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 516.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.62.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

