Versor Investments LP Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in PayPal by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “negative” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total transaction of $94,984.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $347,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,938.16. This represents a 10.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 14,374 shares of company stock worth $996,093 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $70.15. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

