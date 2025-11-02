Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Informatica Inc. $INFA

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 112,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,000. Informatica comprises about 0.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INFA. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 51.5% during the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 1,545.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Informatica during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 126.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Informatica by 16.9% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Informatica news, CAO Francis R. Santiago sold 16,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $416,056.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 43,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,627.78. This trade represents a 27.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the sale, the director owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,082 shares of company stock valued at $10,034,169. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFA opened at $24.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of -621.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.14. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $28.14.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $407.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.76 million. Informatica had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 0.45%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

