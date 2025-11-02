V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
V Technology Price Performance
Shares of VCHYF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. V Technology has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.
About V Technology
