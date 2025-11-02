V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in October

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 41.7% from the September 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VCHYF stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. V Technology has a 12 month low of $17.80 and a 12 month high of $20.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

V Technology Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and service of equipment for flat panel displays (FPDs) and semiconductors in Japan. It offers manufacturing and inspection equipment for the inspection, repair, and measurement of FPDs. The company also provides photomask equipment; parts and materials for manufacturing FPDs; maintenance services; salvage services; and staffing services.

