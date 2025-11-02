Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Price Down 6% – What’s Next?

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.37 and last traded at $17.6260. Approximately 96,958 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 403,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk raised Flotek Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Flotek Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.33.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTK

Flotek Industries Trading Down 7.9%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $515.59 million, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.40 million. Flotek Industries had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 6.59%. Flotek Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James Bond Clement sold 45,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.74, for a total value of $582,625.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 95,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,215,892.86. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Gillis Ezell sold 87,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $1,068,912.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 156,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,923,042.30. This represents a 35.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flotek Industries

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.