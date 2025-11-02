Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 11.5% – What’s Next?

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 11.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.6190. Approximately 483,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 1,192,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Bakkt in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bakkt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKKT

Bakkt Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $597.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 5.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($1.47). The company had revenue of $577.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 99.39% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bakkt

In related news, CEO Akshay Sudhir Naheta acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 161,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,779.12. The trade was a 1,312.80% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Bakkt by 46.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Bakkt by 11.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.