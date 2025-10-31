Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 344,559 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344,559 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $20,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

