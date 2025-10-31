Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 68 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 25.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace during the first quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 36.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Down 1.2%

GE stock opened at $310.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $316.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.88.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 18.34%.The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on GE. Wall Street Zen raised GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.