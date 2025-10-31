PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Receives $156.95 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $156.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th.

PepsiCo stock opened at $147.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day moving average of $139.73. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $167.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.The business had revenue of $23.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

