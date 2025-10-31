Strs Ohio Buys 16,556 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 429,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 10.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 197,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 129,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.68.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.93. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $71.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 14.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

