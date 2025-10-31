GAM Holding AG Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 13,653 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.9% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $13,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 43.0% during the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 8,969 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 23.4% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth approximately $281,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 20.1% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 912,294 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $113,134,000 after acquiring an additional 38,148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Walt Disney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.90.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE DIS opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

